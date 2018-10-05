EPA's new carbon plan won't slow coal plant shutdowns, Reuters survey says

The Trump administration’s replacement of Obama-era carbon regulations will not save U.S. coal-fired power plants from shutdown, according to a Reuters survey of utilities.

The survey of 44 utilities that have announced plans to shutter coal units in coming years showed none of them currently expects the new EPA proposal will affect the timing of those retirements; the 35 operators that responded account for more than 75% of the nearly 150 coal-fired units scheduled for retirement in the U.S. in the coming decade.

The responses suggest that the years-long shift away from coal likely will continue on the basis of economics and not regulation.

