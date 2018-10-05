Lukoil to sign deal with Eni on Mexican Gulf JV next week

Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTC:LUKOF) says it expects to sign a final agreement next week with Italy's Eni (NYSE:E) on joint exploration work in the Gulf of Mexico, and the two companies are negotiating cooperation in west Africa.

The companies are planning to cooperate to reduce investment risks on four blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, with Lukoil the operator on one and Eni the operator at the remaining blocks, says Lukoil CEO Vasit Alekperov.

The Lukoil-Eni partnership has won rights to explore Mexico's Block 28, estimated to contain 100M boe, and Block 12, which is thought to hold 409M boe; Eni also owns several other licenses in the region.