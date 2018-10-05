MUFG Americas Holdings redeems $1.1B of notes

MUFG Americas Holdings will redeem all $1.0B of its 2.250% senior notes outstanding due 2020 and $100M of its 3.000% senior notes due 2025.

After the redemption, $400M of 2025 notes will remain outstanding. Redemption date is Nov. 8, 2018.

The redemption price of each series of notes will include a make-whole premium, which will be calculated three business days before the redemption date.

MUFG Americas Holdings is a unit of Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (MUFG).

