Canadian crude hits record low vs. U.S. amid pipeline bottlenecks

Canadian crude oil has plunged to a record low relative to U.S. crude, with Western Canada Select’s discount to U.S. crude sinking to US$43.25/bbl, hurt by reduced capacity at U.S. refineries and higher production from big new oil sands projects that has overwhelmed Canada’s pipeline system.

Maintenance work at U.S. refineries over the next six months will lead to stretches when those facilities are offline, giving some Canadian heavy crude nowhere to go, says Andrew Botterill, a partner at Deloitte in Calgary.

Canadian crude production recently surpassed available pipeline space, and Canada does not have enough rail capacity to alleviate transportation bottlenecks, Botterill says, adding the country will need more pipelines and more domestic refining capacity to clear the glut, which could take years to develop.

Potentially relevant tickers include TRP, CNQ, SU, ENB, CVE, ECA, IMO, CPG, ERF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:SPGYF, OTCPK:TRMLF, OTC:SVRGF