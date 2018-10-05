Arch Mortgage Insurance doesn't see significant impact from PMIERS 2.0

Arch Capital's (ACGL +0.1% ) U.S. mortgage insurance unit doesn't expect the revised private insurer eligibility requirements, known as PMIERs 2.0, to have a significant impact on its operations or have a material impact on its capital position as of March 31, 2019, the expected effective date.

As previously disclosed, as of June 30, 2018, Arch Mortgage Insurance satisfied the original PMIERs with an estimated sufficiency ratio of 134%.

Under PMIERs 2.0, as of June 30, 2018, Arch Mortgage Insurance's sufficiency ratio would have been about 126% and its estimated available assets would continue to exceed Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's eligibility requirements.

