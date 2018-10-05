Twitter turns negative, BT gains, amid Greenlight position news

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has turned negative on the day, down 0.3% after earlier gains of 2.6% , after a letter from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital shows the firm exited its long position.

Meanwhile BT Group (NYSE:BT) is up 1.2% in U.S. trading after the disclosure that Greenlight added a position there.

And Micron (NASDAQ:MU), already in negative ground for most of the day, is down 2% ; Greenlight exited its long position there as well.

Greenlight lost 9.1% for the quarter, bringing YTD performance to -25.7%.