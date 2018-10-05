Pimco's Kiesel says bond yields finally competing with dividends: Bloomberg

As interest rates climb, "bonds are looking as attractive versus U.S. equities as they have in ten years," Mark Kiesel, portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management, told Bloomberg in an interview.

"Yields are finally competition for dividends," he said.

10-year U.S. Treasury note yield +5.4 basis points in midday trading ET to 3.24%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 -0.7% , DJIA -0.9% , and Nasdaq -1.4% .

Kiesel is also Pimco's chief investment officer for credit.

He sees pension funds and insurance companies as most likely to benefit from rising rates and recommends investors stick with shorter-term bonds because rates are likely to continue to rise on longer-term debt.

