Tesla follows Musk down the rabbit hole

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 6.28% as investors weigh just how far down the rabbit hole Elon Musk went yesterday by tweeting an insult at the SEC.

On Wall Street, several analysts say that the SEC could in theory pull back the settlement offer due to the Musk tweet, while Bond Angle's Vicki Bryan notes that the judge in the case could use the tweet as an example of how the settlement offer didn't go far enough in addressing "management deficiencies" at Tesla. The latest report from Fox Business Network's Charlie Gasparino is that SEC sources indicate they are "largely powerless" to enforce the admit/deny part of the Musk settlement because the judge hasn't approved it yet. Finally a former SEC chairman is weighing in on the development. "It is an indication of impetuousness, but I don’t think it’s a securities law violation. It’s just plain bad taste," says Harvey Pitt.

Adding it all up, it looks like the SEC wildcard is going to be around for a while.