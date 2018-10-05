YouTube TV boosts cloud DVR features after user feedback

YouTube TV (GOOG -1.6%, GOOGL -1.6%) is responding to users with upgrades to its cloud DVR service, enhancing options for users storing programs for later.
Subscribers will now get full control to pause, rewind and fast-forward at any point in playback.
Also, if an on-demand version was available for a show that users had recorded, YouTube TV used to switch those (and their unskippable commercials) in for subscribers' recorded copies. Now users can choose their recording and fast-forward through commercials.
Content from AMC Networks, Disney, Fox TV, NBCUniversal and Turner is now available for immediate DVR playback, the company said.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox