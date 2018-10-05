YouTube TV boosts cloud DVR features after user feedback

YouTube TV (GOOG -1.6% , GOOGL -1.6% ) is responding to users with upgrades to its cloud DVR service, enhancing options for users storing programs for later.

Subscribers will now get full control to pause, rewind and fast-forward at any point in playback.

Also, if an on-demand version was available for a show that users had recorded, YouTube TV used to switch those (and their unskippable commercials) in for subscribers' recorded copies. Now users can choose their recording and fast-forward through commercials.

Content from AMC Networks, Disney, Fox TV, NBCUniversal and Turner is now available for immediate DVR playback, the company said.