Questions raised over Columbia Gas oversight policy in last month's disaster

Days after last month's natural gas explosions in the Boston area, NiSource's (NI -0.2% ) Columbia Gas of Massachusetts updated internal policies to require additional oversight and safeguards when performing the same underground pipe work that has been suspected as the cause of the disaster, the Boston Globe reports.

The move raises questions about the company’s previous practices and whether there was a lack of oversight or safeguards at Columbia construction sites when the explosions and gas fires occurred, Sens. Markey and Warren say in a new letter to the utility.

The senators say Columbia Gas did not properly contemplate the possibility that such a disaster could occur, did not have sufficient safety measures in place, and was not prepared to respond.