U.S. total rig count slips by 2, says Baker Hughes survey

The count of total active rigs in the U.S. falls by 2 to 1,052 after rising by 1 last week, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs decline by 2 to 861 while gas rigs remained unchanged at 189, with two rigs classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude oil is little changed following the release, +0.7% at $74.88/bbl.

