FDA OKs expanded use for Zeiss ReLex SMILE vision correction system

The FDA approves the use of the Zeiss ReLex SMILE for patients with myopia with astigmatism. The system utilizes the high-precision femtosecond laser called VisuMax to create a lenticule inside the cornea and access incision in a single treatment step. The incisions are made through microscopic photodisruptions of tissue created by ultrashort pulses from the laser.

Jim Mazzo, Global President Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCPK:CZMWF)(OTCPK:CZMWY) says, "The expansion of Myopia treatment to patients with astigmatism will enable current and future SMILE surgeons to expand their patient base, paving the way for a new generation of refractive surgery patients."

Related tickers: JNJ, STAA