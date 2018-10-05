French trade deficit widens more than expected in August

France trade deficit widens to €5.6B from €3.4B as aircraft exports fell and the energy bill rose.

Imports surged 4.9% M/M in August from July due mainly to an increase in France's energy bill while exports dipped 0.1% as Airbus shipments pulled back after a strong July.

The central bank said the current account showed a deficit of €1.6B in August after a surplus of €300M in July owing to the larger trade deficit and a smaller services surplus.

Source: Investing.com