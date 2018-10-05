Market likes GE CEO Culp's stock-heavy pay package, RBC analyst says

Shares of General Electric (GE +4.4%) are on track for their biggest weekly gain since March 2009 at the nadir of the financial crisis, after surging 17% this week following the surprise leadership change.
RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray, who earlier this week upgraded the stock to Outperform and raised his price target to $15 from $13, points to new CEO Larry Culp's compensation package, largely tied to outsized stock gains, as a positive.
"The bottom line is that this overweighting of GE’s stock price as a benchmark for Mr. Culp’s incentive comp reinforces our view that he would not have taken on this job without clear line-of-sight on the turnaround strategy," Dray writes.
Dray sees GE's next potential catalyst as the highly-anticipated Q3 earnings report on Oct. 25, which will provide a first look at Culp's operating strategy and priorities as GE’s newest CEO.
