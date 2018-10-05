FERC approves service for part of TransCanada's Mountaineer gas pipeline

A request by TransCanada’s (TRP +0.1% ) Columbia Gas Transmission unit to place part of its $3B Mountaineer XPress natural gas pipeline project into service in West Virginia is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Specifically, the FERC clears Columbia’s request to put Mountaineer’s Elk River compressor station into service.

TRP also says it placed into service the first Western phase of its WB XPress project, designed to move 760M cf/day of gas from Appalachian producers to consumers in the U.S. Gulf Coast; TRP plans to finish the second Eastern phase of the $900M project by the end of this year.