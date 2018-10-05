Sequoia Fund added to Facebook stake in Q3

The Sequoia Fund spent Q3 buying more Facebook (FB -0.6%), says Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb.
The fund had taken a small stake in Q1 amid the social network's share drop from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
"We added slightly to our position in Facebook," it says in an Oct. 3 letter.
The fund is looking for a rebound after drags in 2015 and 2016 from then-Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health Companies); its biggest position at the end of Q3 is in Alphabet (GOOG -0.9%, GOOGL -0.8%) which makes up almost 12% of the portfolio. A stake it's been trimming in Amazon.com (AMZN -0.6%) is still sixth largest.
Now read: Time To Buy Facebook »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox