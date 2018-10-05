Einhorn: 'Like Lehman... deception about to catch up to Tesla'

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn slams Tesla (TSLA -7% ) and Elon Musk, saying the company’s problems resemble those of Lehman Brothers before its collapse.

“Like Lehman, we think the deception is about to catch up to TSLA,” Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, which has been selling TSLA shares short, says in its latest quarterly letter. "Elon Musk’s erratic behavior suggests that he sees it the same way."

“Lehman threatened short sellers, refused to raise capital (it even bought back stock), and management publicly suggested it would go private” in the months leading up to the bank’s collapse, Greenlight says.

