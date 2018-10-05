Citi to form a new UK bank in runup to Brexit: Reuters

Citigroup (C) plans to establish a new UK bank, headquartered in London, to house its UK consumer business after Brexit, Reuters reports, citing a note to Citi's customers.

The business, previously run through Citibank Europe and headquartered in Ireland, will be transferred to the new bank by March 2019 assuming its approved by regulators.

In preparation for UK's departure from the EU, Citi had already decided to beef up operations in Frankfurt to house its EU trading business.

