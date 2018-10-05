Ensign Energy could sweeten bid for Trinidad, Ray Jay analyst says

Precision Drilling (PDS -2.8% ) has emerged as a white knight for Trinidad Drilling (OTCPK:TDGCF +4.1% ) with its $1B takeover offer, but analysts think Ensign Energy (OTCPK:ESVIF -8.4% ) could sweeten its previous $947M offer.

“It’s impossible to guess [Ensign’s] next move with any degree of certainty. It may simply choose to walk away from [Trinidad] though we wouldn’t consider that to be its best option - either financially or strategically,” Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford writes.

Bradford says Ensign could afford to increase its cash offer for Trinidad, offer a nominal number of its own shares and pay the $20M break fee Trinidad would have to pay if the PDS deal fails to close.

“We continue to believe consolidation is needed in the Canadian energy services sector and expect that Precision and Ensign could potentially increase their bids for Trinidad,” says Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki.

Perhaps noteworthy, Ensign made an offer in 2002 for Australian Oil & Gas Corp. and PDS swooped in with a higher bid two months later.