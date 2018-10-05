Judge rules sexual harassment suit naming Cedar Realty CEO go to arbitration

A Brooklyn, NY, judge rules that a sexual-harassment suit brought against Cedar Realty Trust (CDR +1.5% ) President and CEO Bruce Schanzer should be resolved in arbitration, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Cedar Realty's former COO, Nancy Mozzachio, who alleged that she was sexually harassed by Schanzer, filed an appeal.

The judge didn't rule on the merits of Mozzachio's claims, but referred the suit to arbitration due to the language of her employment contract.

"This dismissal concludes Mozzachio's personal lawsuit against Mr. Schanzer," Cedar Realty said in its press release announcing the dismissal.

"Ms. Mozzachio’s claims were determined to be wholly devoid of merit by the board after a thorough independent investigation by a reputable outside firm,” Schanzer said in a statement to the WSJ.

