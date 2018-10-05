RWE -8% on court ruling effectively blocking expansion of key mine

Shares in German utility RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY -8.6% ) tumble more than 8% following a surprise administrative court ruling that effectively blocks the expansion of a critical lignite mine operated by the company.

RWE says the ruling had “far-reaching ramifications” for its business, and could cost the group a “low three-digit million euro amount."

The ruling prohibits RWE from clearing the Hambach forest, which has been the focal point of environmental protests for years and sits next to one of the company’s lignite mines.

The court said clearance should not go ahead until a separate legal case dealing with the planned destruction of the forest has been decided and that RWE had not been able to show that a delay posed a risk to energy supply.