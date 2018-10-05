Software industry's week topped by Cloudera-Hortonworks merger

The software and services industry is heading towards the end of the week down 2.1% in the month compared to the 1.8% decline for IT. The merger of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) was one of the biggest stories with the stocks up 8.4% and 8.7% for the week, respectively.

Other industry movers (% for the week):

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) up 12.1% after an acquisition-related FY guidance boost.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) down 17.7% after reporting a mixed Q3 with downside guides on September 27.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) down 15.5% on today’s Imperial downgrade and Wednesday’s acquisition of predictive policing startup HunchLab.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) down 3.5% for the week and 6% today after being named to Hedgeye’s best short list.

