National Beverage's LaCroix faces suit for mislabeling as 'all-natural'

National Beverage (FIZZ -2.4% ) finishes lower following news that its LaCroiz sparkling water company faces a lawsuit that alleges its products are mislabeled as "all-natural."

The lawsuit claims LaCroix contains ethyl butanoate, limonene, linalool and linalool propionate - ingredients it says are non-natural and synthetic compounds; linalool is an aromatic oil often found in cockroach insecticide, limonene is known to cause kidney toxicity and tumors, and linalool propionate is used to treat cancer.

However, a report in Popular Science raises doubts about claims that the chemicals are synthetic or dangerous, saying limonene, linalool and lanalyl propionate are naturally occurring and derived from plants.