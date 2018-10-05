Illinois regulator seeks middle ground on Vistra Energy coal plant emissions

The Illinois Pollution Control Board offers a modified proposal to change the accounting method for emissions rules covering eight power plants, seeking a middle ground in a fight between Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) and environmentalists.



VST owns eight coal plants in Illinois and has asked for changes to the methods regulators use to measure whether the plants are in compliance to help make the plants more competitive in wholesale power markets.

The board agrees with VST's proposal to consider total emissions but chose a lower annual cap on coal plant emissions than the utility wanted.

Illinois One says the move essentially punts the decision to the next governor's administration, because regulators opted to begin the public review again.