Boingo closes $201M offering of convertible notes

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has closed an offering of convertible senior notes with a full overallotment.

The news marks the closing of $175M in convertible senior notes due 2023, and full exercise of a $26.25M overallotment option.

Interest of 1% per annum is payable semiannually; the notes have an initial conversion rate of 23.6323 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal, an effective conversion price of $42.31 -- which is a premium of about 30% to Tuesday's closing price.

That will bring gross proceeds of $201.25M and net proceeds of about $195.1M, about $24M of which pays the cost of some capped call transactions.