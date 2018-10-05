Two Harbors CFO Brad Farrell to resign

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) says Brad Farrell plans to resign as vice president, CFO and treasurer to pursue other opportunities; he has agreed to stay on with the company through Jan. 31, 2019.

The company names Mary Riskey vice president and acting CFO and treasurer, effective immediately. The board plans to appoint her as vice president and CFO and treasurer upon Farrell's resignation.

The company says Farrell's resignation didn't result from any disagreement relating to operations, financial reporting, policies, or practices at Two Harbors or Pine River.

Previously: Two Harbors +3.6% after Q2 core EPS beat (Aug. 7)