Rising rates again push stocks lower; techs tumble

Stocks fell again as bond yields continued to climb following the release of a mixed non-farm payrolls report that showed the U.S. economy adding fewer than expected jobs in September while August jobs were revised sharply upward.

At its session low, the S&P 500 was down 1.1% at its low point, falling below its 50-day moving average for the first time since July 5, but the index pared losses to close near the middle of the day's trading range; for the week, the S&P fell 1%.

The S&P tech sector, which has been the year's best performer, took it on the chin, closing -1.3%; utilities led all sectors on the upside, +1.5%.

U.S. Treasury prices extended their weekly losses, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield jumped 3 bps to 3.23%, capping a gain of 16 bps on the week and marking its highest close since 2011, while the two-year yield added a basis point to 2.88%.

U.S. November WTI crude oil finished flat at $74.34/bbl, rising 1.5% for the week after settling at a nearly four-year high of $76.41 on Wednesday.