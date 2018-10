Citizens Financial posts mid-cycle Dodd-Frank stress test results

Under the severely adverse scenario:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG ) says all ratios exceed required regulatory minimums under the Dodd-Frank mid-cycle stress test run by the company.

Common equity tier 1 ends the scenario at 9.3%, and reached a minimum of 9.0%, compared with required regulatory minimum of 4.5%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ends scenario at 9.7%, reaching a minimum of 9.5%; required regulatory minimum is 6.0%.

Total risk-based capital ratio ends scenario at 12.0%, reaching a minimum of 11.8%; requirement regulatory minimum is 8.0%.

Tier 1 leverage ratio ends scenario at 8.2%, reaching a minimum of 8.0%; required regulatory minimum is 4.0%.

Previously: Citizens Financial boosts dividend, sees more gains from efficiency program (July 20)