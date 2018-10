Allegiant reports September and Q3 traffic

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reported total revenue passenger miles rose 16.4% in September to 699.07M and 13.6% to 3.04B in Q3.

Capacity increased 11.2% Y/Y to 888.47M available seat miles in September and Q3 capacity +13.2% Y/Y to 3.64B available seat miles.

September load factor advanced 350 bps to 78.7% and Q3 up 40 bps to 83.4% for the quarter.

Average stage length for September +0.2% to 834 miles.

Average stage length for the Q3 fell 0.4% to 838 miles.

The company estimates September estimated average fuel cost of $2.48 per gallon and for Q3 $2.41 per gallon.