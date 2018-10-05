Reject RVP waiver for ethanol-based fuels, senators tell Trump

A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators urges Pres. Trump not to move forward with a plan to waive Reid Vapor Pressure volatility rules and allow the year-round sale of gasoline with a 15% ethanol blend nationwide.

The senators say they are "concerned that doing so would do nothing to address the policies impacting refinery jobs, could hurt millions of consumers whose vehicles and equipment are not compatible with higher ethanol blended gasoline, and risk worsening air quality."

Reports this week have said Trump may order the EPA to issue an RVP waiver during an upcoming visit to Iowa; the senators say “a decision to grant such a waiver goes against the agency’s long-standing interpretation."

The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers also want Trump to reject waiving RVP requirements for ethanol-blended fuels.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, PEIX, GPRE, REX, VLO, PBF, DK, MPC, PSX, CVI, CVRR

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO