SolarWinds sets price range at $17-$19 in new IPO

SolarWinds (SWI) says it plans to raise as much as $323M in its IPO, according to an updated SEC filing, which will comprised of 17M shares from the company at $17-$19/share and 25M shares from selling shareholders, with an underwriters option for an additional 6.3M shares from selling shareholders.

SWI was taken private in late 2015-early 2016 by Thoma Bravo and Silver Lake in a $4.5B deal; after the offering, the P-E firms will own a combined 83% of SWI, or 80.9% if the overallotment options are exercised.

SWI initially filed for its IPO two weeks ago.