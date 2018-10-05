Ford says it plans cuts to salaried workforce

Ford (NYSE:F) has told its global salaried workforce that it plans an unspecified number of job cuts, as part of CEO Jim Hackett’s broader effort to squeeze costs and improve efficiencies.

Ford says it is in the “early stages of reorganizing our global salaried work force,” which currently totals ~70K; although it does not yet know how many positions will be cut, the company says it expects to provide more details by Q2 2019.

Ford says the reorganization “will result in headcount reduction over time and this will vary based on team and location.”