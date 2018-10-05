Report: Tronc inches toward McClatchy merger

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) -- about to become Tribune Publishing (TPCO) -- is getting closer to a possible merger with McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI), the New York Post reports.

A source tells the paper that the two are "trying to fast-track it" with the help of billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's offer to throw in $150M cash (and rolling his 25% Tronc ownership into the new company).

A buyout of the entirety of Tronc/Tribune is expected to come in for about $500M. Soon-Shiong bought the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune this summer from Tronc for another $500M.

