Teamsters vote down new UPS labor contract

Teamsters members reject a new contract with United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), with preliminary results showing 54% of votes cast opposed the five-year deal that represents 243K drivers, package sorters and other workers.

Members also rejected various other regional and local agreements, striking a blow to UPS and Teamsters leadership that tried to sell its rank-and-file on the contracts.

UPS says it will meet with the union to discuss next steps, but the vote adds a layer of uncertainty as the company heads into its critical peak period, when the amount of packages flowing through its network spikes.