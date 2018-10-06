Report: Google's Pichai quietly met with Pentagon

While in Washington last week, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai made a quiet stop at the Pentagon, a move to smooth tensions over a canceled drone AI contract, The Washington Post reports.

Amid employee backlash, the company decided in June to pull out of the Pentagon's Project Maven, made to interpret video images for applications like improving drone strike targeting.

Pichai met with Maven's leaders -- civilian and military leaders mostly from the office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, the report says.

Google is trying to walk a line between keeping lucrative military contracts and managing employee anger over such deals. The company has bid for one of the Pentagon's most lucrative cloud-computing contracts.