Target to launch new discount brand

Target (NYSE:TGT) plans to launch a new discount brand called Smartly later this month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Smartly will offer more than 70 household products such as dish soap and razors mostly priced under $2. Company execs says that pricing could be as much as 70% below traditional brands and fall below the pricing of some of Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) brands.

The introduction of Smartly extends on a strategy of Target to use separate brands to sell to different demographics.

While Target's new discount brand could compete with Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL),Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in certain product categories if consumers step down quite a bit, the main targets are the generic brands offered by chains like Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).