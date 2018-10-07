PBOC cuts banks' reserve requirement

Looking to shore up the economy amid a worsening trade war, China’s central bank has cut the reserve requirement ratio for most commercial banks by 100 basis points, injecting 750B yuan ($109B) into the banking system.

China's economy expanded by an annualized 6.7% in the second quarter, its slowest pace since 2016. Q3 growth figures, which are expected to show an impact from U.S. tariffs, will be released on October 19.

