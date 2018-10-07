Brazilians vote in presidential race

Brazilians are voting today in a polarized presidential race, with former army captain Jair Bolsonaro well ahead of his closest rival, Fernando Haddad.

Major issues on the ballot include the economy, unemployment, crime and corruption, which have triggered a wave of anger against Haddad's ruling Workers Party.

The pair will still likely head to a run-off vote on Oct. 28 that is required if no candidate takes a majority.

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BRF, EWZS, BZQ, BZF, BRAQ, UBR, BRAZ, DBBR, FBZ