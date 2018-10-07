Report: Tesla 'inundated' with refinancing ideas

"SCOOP: Bankers are inundating @Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) w refinancing ideas as two major bond repayments near," Fox's Charles Gasparino tweeted, not saying where he obtained the information.

"One idea floated with be to raise about $5b in new senior secured debt to make payment etc on the notion the $TSLA battery brand and car are worth at least $10b in a worst-case bankruptcy."

"My UNDERSTANDING is that this debt would essentially take out the existing shareholders and these bond holders (if this happens and thats a BIG if) wld essentially control the company."