EU would propose changes to Italian budget

The European Commission will not interfere in Italy's budget planning and assess the budget without bias, according to President Jean-Claude Juncker, but will propose changes "without anger and fondness" if necessary.

"It is up to Italian policy-makers to find rules and measures that will allow Italy to remain within the agreed budgetary targets," he told dailies Der Standard and Kurier and weekly Der Falter.

