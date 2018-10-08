Brazil ETFs leap on Bolsonaro lead

Dubbed a "Tropical Trump" by some pundits because of his nationalist agenda and anti-establishment tirades, Jair Bolsonaro won nearly half the votes yesterday in the first-round of Brazil's presidential election.

The closest second, Fernando Haddad, received only 29% of the vote, due to his Workers' Party tarnished image following a graft scandal and Brazil's deepest recession during its tenure in power.

Brazil-focused exchange-traded funds jumped in response to the news ahead a second round of voting on Oct. 28.

