China stocks tumble despite PBOC easing

Chinese equities slumped 3% overnight as traders returned to their desks following a week-long national holiday, and a day after the PBOC moved to inject more cash into the financial system.

The central bank's move, which will cut the reserve requirement ratio for most commercial lenders by 100 basis points, comes as policymakers worry about economic fallout from a trade row with the U.S.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN