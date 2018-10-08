Apple to Congress: No sign of microchip tampering

In a letter to Congress on Sunday, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) top security officer, George Stathakopoulos, reiterated that the company had found no evidence that it had been penetrated in a sophisticated microchip attack on its supply chain.

"Apple's proprietary security tools are continuously scanning for precisely this kind of outbound traffic," he declared.

Bloomberg said on Friday it stood by its story, which was based on 17 anonymous sources, but some allegations were based on fewer accounts or even a single unnamed source, Apple noted in its letter.

