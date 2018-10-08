Futures start week on back foot

U.S. traders looking to take a day off for Columbus Day will be disappointed to find out that the stock markets will remain open.

While equity investors will have to keep their eyes on their portfolios, the majority of banks and credit unions, as well as bond markets, will be closed.

The risk-off sentiment that surfaced last week amid rising Treasury yields is still active, with U.S. stock index futures declining 0.3% overnight before a busy week of American government debt sales.