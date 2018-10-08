IEA: Renewable energy growing too slow

Renewable energy will continue to grow rapidly over the next five years, but not enough to meet long-term climate and sustainability goals, according to a report from the IEA.

The agency forecasts renewables will account for 18% of the world's energy by 2040, well below its sustainability target of 28%, and added that renewables in transportation and heating is a major "blind spot" towards a clean power future.

