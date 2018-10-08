ICJ ruling on Iranian asset seizure

The U.S. will confront Iran at the U.N.'s top court today over billions in frozen assets, following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that $2B should go to victims of terror attacks blamed on the Islamic Republic.

In a separate case last week, the ICJ ruled the U.S. must ease sanctions reimposed on Tehran, triggering the Trump administration to pull out of a 1955 "Treaty of Amity" on which both lawsuits are based.

Previously: U.S. ends Iran treaty after ICJ ruling (Oct. 04 2018)