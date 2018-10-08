Millicom acquires Cable Onda in Panama

Millicom (OTCPK:MIICF) to acquire a controlling 80% stake in Cable Onda, the largest cable and fixed telecommunications services provider in Panama, Latin America's fastest-growing economy for ~$1,002M.

The selling shareholders will retain a 20% equity stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2018.

For the half-year ended June 30, Cable Onda generated revenue of $195M and EBITDA of $83M, for a margin of 42.4%. Capex for the period was $46M.

The company will fund the investment with existing cash resources and new debt, and the company has secured funding commitments from a group of banks to help finance the acquisition.