Oil dips as Iran maintains some exports

Crude fell overnight as two companies in India, a big buyer of Iranian oil, confirmed 9M barrels ordered for November, suggesting Tehran's exports will keep flowing even after the U.S. reimposes sanctions.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince also said the kingdom can tap its spare production capacity immediately to offset any declines in Iranian crude and promised an Aramco (ARMCO) IPO by 2021.

Crude futures -1.2% to $73.45/bbl.

