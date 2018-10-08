W&T offshore, inc. announces pricing of $625 million offering of senior second lien notes

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has priced its previously announced private offering of $625M of senior second lien notes due November 1, 2023, at par and will pay interest at an annual rate of 9.75%.

The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on October 18.

The company has obtained a commitment letter from three commercial banks for a proposed amended revolving bank credit facility with initial bank lending commitments and borrowing base of $250M that is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the offering of the Notes.

