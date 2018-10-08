Northern Oil and Gas enters into a new five year $750M senior secured credit facility

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) has closed an agreement with Royal Bank of Canada for a new $750M first lien revolving credit facility, maturing in October 2023.

The new credit facility has an initial borrowing base of $425M, with the next redetermination scheduled for April 1, 2019.

Northern applied a portion of the initial proceeds, together with the net proceeds of its previously announced offering of senior secured second lien notes, towards the repayment and retirement of its term loan credit facility led by TPG Sixth Street Partners.